Miami Dolphins fans can’t unite despite three game win streak
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans on social media remain divided despite the fact that the team is on a three game win streak and could run off another three wins. The question is why?
Victory Monday as many call it typically feels great. A week ago, Dolphins fans were strutting after their Thursday night upset of the Ravens but today, a day after Miami went to New York and beat the Jets, Victory Monday doesn’t seem all that great it seems flat and uninspired. It feels different.
On Twitter, fans are divided, as much, if not more than anytime this season. Is it Tua Tagovailoa or is he just another failed QB? Are the problems with the Dolphins offense solely related to the play of the offensive line? Did this team narrowly beat a 2-7 Jets team because there is a lack of coaching? Talent? Chris Grier? Play calling? The answer could very easily be, Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. And well, yes.
Chris Grier is to blame
In this social media debate you can side with multiple options but Grier tends to surface to the top more than any other reason. After all, if you think Tua is the problem then Grier is responsible for drafting him. If you believe the Oline is the problem, then Grier is the one who didn’t get the right players. Getting the idea? Of course you are because just like everyone else, you too are questioning what he has done.
Brian Flores is to blame
It’s easy to throw the head coach under the bus. It is after all his team to coach up and get prepared. The biggest gripe is that this team never truly looks prepared to play a game. Last week against the Ravens, Miami’s defense played better than they had all year. On Sunday against the Jets, they were good but they weren’t the same unit we saw the week before.
Flores is to blame for the assistant coaches. The offensive line coach is horrible. The dual OC situation is a national joke. Flores lacks the wins and tenure to attract better assistants.
Flores is also responsible for keeping the Oline the same as it has been. He had 10 days to evaluate it and change it. He did nothing. On Sunday, the offensive line still didn’t look very good.
It’s the OCs fault
The defense is playing well but the offense is atrocious. Yes, it starts with the offensive line. Is the Oline so bad that the playbook can’t work because Tua has not time? Is the playbook scaled down too much because Tua can’t handle a bigger load or is the playbook simply so non-creative and vanilla that everyone is just going through the motions?
The Miami Dolphins lack talent, that’s why
It is easy to look at Miami’s roster and ask where the offensive talent is. Yes, we have Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki but if you question Tagovailoa then the list might just end right there. Myles Gaskin is good but is he a 30 plus carry featured back? Not even close. DeVante Parker isn’t healthy and hasn’t been able to work with Tua all that much. He never has been so why did they give him an extension? Talent wise, it pretty much ends right there.
All of this is at fault
While Dolphins fans debate their own ideas of what the problem is and what needs to change the answer is quite simple. They are all basically right to some degree. Tua Tagovailoa has shown he can be a good but not a great quarterback yet. The talent on the offense is definitely lacking, free agent additions have been relatively worthless, the offensive line is atrocious, the play calling is all over the place and not creative or consistent, Brian Flores is still making mistakes, and Chris Grier is the only pure “football” executive that is calling the shots.
It is all like a giant spider web. Maybe a pro-football version of the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. You can literally intertwine all of it together with a string and connect all the dots from one to the other. Is there a solution? Of course not. Not one that fans have so far agreed upon or one that we have seen from the Dolphins themselves.
A three game winning streak is awesome but why does it feel so late? Why does it feel like we won but it really doesn’t mean much? The 7 losses in a row surely dampened the spirits but this is still crazy no matter how you look at it.
Personally, I think fans are worn out. I think they are reaching that point of “yeah, we have been here before.” There is enthusiasm and excitement but it is tempered and if you happen to be one of those fans who see a potential run of the next six games then you are called a “homer” and ridiculed for being positive. It’s a no win situation even with three wins in a row.