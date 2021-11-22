Miami Dolphins should hire Dan Mullen as an Offensive Advisor
By Jeremy Klump
The Florida Gators made the smart decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen this weekend.
I have been a big believer in Mullen, as I think he is an offensive genius and has coached some of the best quarterbacks in college football.
However, Mullen’s shortcomings as a recruiter and program builder led to his demise, and Florida had no other choice but to fire him.
Mullen was actually allowed to finish the season as the Gators’ head coach but decided against that.
That means that currently, Mullen is unemployed.
The Miami Dolphins should hire Dan Mullen as an Offensive Advisor.
Miami’s offense has been a running joke in the NFL this season. Who knows how many offensive coordinators they truly have, and who is even calling the plays at this point, but it has been a mess all season.
Before the year started, I thought their co-offensive coordinator situation worried me more than starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and I was right.
They have had no identity on offense, and it seems that no one has been the alpha in their game plan meetings. Fans have been calling for changes all year, but the right thing to do would be to bring in Mullen as an Offensive Advisor instead of firing someone.
It may take a few weeks for Mullen to get up to speed, but having Mullen oversee the offense and give his input could be huge for the Dolphins as they, dare I say, gear up to make a run at the playoffs.
Mullen would be a fresh mind in the room to voice his concerns over things that are not working and give input on things he thinks the offense should do more of. Obviously, Mullen would have to want to take the job, but he has made it no secret he is interested in coaching in the NFL.
Mullen has been rumored for some head coaching jobs over the years, so this would be the perfect foot in the door while also helping out the Dolphins.
I know that quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye has helped Tagovailoa, but having Mullen there to work with Tagovailoa would be awesome. Mullen is a quarterback guru in many people’s eyes, so it would not hurt to have him around.
And who knows, maybe Mullen enjoys his time, and the Dolphins can promote him to Offensive Coordinator next season? It may sound like a wild idea, but it is one I think Brian Flores and the Dolphins should entertain.