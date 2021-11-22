QB Review: Tua Tagovailoa puts together another good performance
By Nick Belotto
Tua Tagovailoa had another good game on Sunday against the New York Jets but will it be enough to silence some of his doubters or just give them more fuel?
The Miami Dolphins kept their winning streak alive with a big win over their division rival the New York Jets on Sunday. The victory at MetLife stadium brought their winning streak to 3 in a row and helped many to shrug off the terrible 7 game losing streak that started the season.
While the victory is good for a variety of reasons, one of the more important things that we got from this win was another strong performance from Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua finished the day going 27 for 33 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. The interception was a poor ball that looked like it sailed on him in a bit resulting in an overthrow right into the hands of a Jets defensive back. After that interception, Tua settled down and put together a few good looking drives that kept the offense going. It finally looks like he has started to get into a rhythm with this offense which is what everyone expected at the beginning of the season.
Even with an atrocious offensive line, Tua was able to do some great things with the football. His throws were sharp, accurate and, for the most part, on time. He also handled the pressure well, most notably on his touchdown pass to Mack Hollins after being forced to step up into the pocket as it collapsed around him. These are the types of plays starting quarterbacks in the NFL need to make in order to lead their franchise to victory.
With all of the talk about Tua’s status as the franchise quarterback for this team, he continues to improve as the Dolphins signal caller.
There is no doubt that Tua needs to clean up the interceptions which have been a bit of an issue this season. But, overall, I think there has been enough positive development in his game to continue to think that he is the future of this franchise. When he has played, this offense has looked considerably better than when Jacoby Brissett played. They have generated more scoring opportunities and Tua has looked like he is capable of making all of the throws he needs to make, even if he doesn’t have the strongest arm out there.
Overall, I think Tua has made some good strides as the starter for this team and should be the guy going into the immediate future.
QB Grade: B+