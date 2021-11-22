Two Miami Dolphins that need to stay Miami Dolphins
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins won their fourth game of the season, third in a row, yesterday against the New York Jets. Things are seem to be getting better
Two weeks ago I wrote about two players who I thought the Miami Dolphins should make an investment in long term, and right on cue both Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah have continued to ball out.
This week I want to highlight another two players who I feel deserve to be part of the Miami Dolphins going forward.
Coming into this year we thought the wide receiver room was going to be a position of strength for the Dolphins. Once again, we were wrong. Our prized off season signing Will Fuller has been nothing short of a bust missing pretty much the entire season thus far and just like how the sun rises and sets each day, so do the occurrence of injuries to one DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.
Mack Hollins – Hollins doesn’t wow you as a wide receiver. He doesn’t run away from people, he doesn’t catch everything thrown his way but what he does is show up every week and play his guts out. I want a team full of guys like this. Hollins is a solid depth receiver who makes his mark on Special Teams. Hollins has the respect of his peers as he was voted a captain this season. Hollins made two big catches yesterday, one for a crucial first down late in the game and of course the 65 yard touchdown. As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Hollins is a guy that I think the Dolphins should re-sign and keep as a leadership and foundation guy. Hollins won’t command big money and would provide the veteran presence this team lacks at times.
Nik Needham – Needham is another one of those hard hat and lunch pail type of players. Fans know the story by now, UDFA who made some splash plays his rookie year, enough to stay on the roster going forward. Like Hollins, Needham doesn’t often wow you. He’s an average player, and that’s ok. You can’t have a roster full of all pros. Needham has had a semi lock on the slot corner job since his rookie year and has done a nice job developing over the past couple of years. Needham is a good depth player. Another one of those gritty, you can’t get rid of me types. Needham will be a restricted free agent this offseason so he should be an easy and inexpensive signing for Miami.
I realize this team still has some deficiencies, but I as one think the Miami Dolphins have some good building blocks and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this team.