Miami Dolphins claim former Texan runner Phillip Lindsay off waivers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a new face in their running back locker room having claimed former Texans runner Phillip Lindsay off waivers.
Before we start to thump our chests and everything else, players that are waived this late in the year typically are because they are not performing. We should also note that he is being waived by the Texans.
Lindsay is in his 4th NFL season and looked like he was going to be a stellar RB for the Broncos after rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. In 2020, his production dropped considerably to 502 and so far this year with the Texans, he has only 130 yards and has only carried the ball 50 times. He isn’t a huge factor in the passing game either. Over his career, Lindsay has only 80 receptions.
The Dolphins need depth at the position having signed Duke Johnson earlier this year. Johnson saw his first action as a Miami Dolphins runner last weekend against the Jets.
Will Lindsay make a difference in Miami? Hard to say. He has the ability to do so but will he get the chance to carry the ball and will the offensive line give him room to run? For now, he is a safety net of sorts. The Dolphins need to have someone reliable behind Myles Gaskin and the verdict is still out on Johnson.
Against the Dolphins two weeks ago, Lindsay ran 8 times for 28 yards. Lindsay is not likely going to see the field this weekend against the Panthers but did face them in week 3 where he carried the ball seven times for five yards…so there is that, I guess.