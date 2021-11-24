Miami Dolphins players not getting respect in Pro Bowl voting
By Brian Miller
The NFL has released a list of the top vote getters for the Pro Bowl after just one week of ballots being open and the Miami Dolphins have no one listed.
There is still a lot of time before the Pro Bowl is announced and the fan voting will count 1/3 of the total votes that will lead to players being elected to this year’s meaningless post-season game but the game checks are still nice.
The top five teams include the Cowboys number one and the Patriots number two. I suppose they don’t have much to do in the upper northeast this time of year. New England has three players leading their respective positions in votes, including long-snapper. The Dolphins don’t have anyone.
The top votes so far have gone to others around the league. No Mike Gesicki at TE because that is a lock for Travis Kelce. No leading CB spot for Xavien Howard. At this point, it doesn’t really matter. The voting is singular, meaning they are only showing the top leading vote getter for each position not at both CB spots or both WR spots.
It isn’t surprising though considering the Dolphins had a seven game losing streak after their week one win. Miami hasn’t looked good and aside from Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki, no one else on the offense should be even sniffing a PB vote.
Defensively, Howard, Byron Jones, Christian Wilkins, and even Jevon Holland should at least receive some non-Miami fan votes but the Dolphins record is glaring and Howard is not having the same season he did last year.
There is still time to vote and you can by going here and following the links. That link will also show you the current leaders in voting.