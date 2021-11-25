Perfect Holiday Gifts For The Miami Dolphins Fan
The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Miami Dolphins fans in your life.
If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime.
Or maybe you crank up the ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ as soon as Halloween ends. To each their own.
But in any event, the holidays are coming – whether you’re ready or not. And as a matter of fact, we’re looking at some insane slow-downs in shipping. You’ve likely already seen them. So the clock is ticking. The sooner you get your orders in, the better chance you have of getting everything under the tree in time.
We’re here to help.
Check out our gift guide below to make sure you’ve got gifts for all the Miami Dolphins fans in your life.
Miami Dolphins Reversible Hoodeez
If your favorite hoodie and your favorite blanket somehow magically combined, you know what you’d have? You’d have a Hoodeez.
Miami Dolphins Nike 2021 Replica Jersey
Look, every fan needs at least one jersey in the rotation. Might we suggest a replica uniform?
Order a replica jersey for $99.99.
Miami Dolphins Family Ugly Sweater Pajamas
Get the whole family warm and cozy this winter with some ugly sweater pajamas.
Order PJs for the family (prices vary).
Miami Dolphins New Era Sideline Team Logo Hat
A new hat is always a welcome gift. Especially when it’s the same lid your favorite players rock on the sidelines.
Order a New Era hat for $35.99.
Miami Dolphins Team Logo Sherpa Throw
Does it get more relaxing than settling down in the fan cave, turning on the game and wrapping up in a sherpa blanket? No, no it doesn’t.
Order a sherpa plush throw for $45.
NFL Electric Tabletop Game
If the Monday, Thursday, Sunday and sometimes Saturday NFL action isn’t enough, then this tabletop game is perfect.
Order an NFL electric tabletop game for $79.99.
Madden NFL 22
So, we older Madden veterans yearn for the days of Madden NFL 2005. Madden 22 isn’t that. But, the game is visually stunning, introduced an overhaul to scouting and is still one of the best-selling games on the planet.
Order Madden NFL 22 for PS4, PS5, XB1 or XBSX systems.
Tailgate Table
The next time you head to the stadium, make sure you’re there early to partake in some tailgating. This collapsible table will make sure you’ve got room for your drinks, your dogs and anything else.
Order a tailgate table for $69.99.
Snake River Farms Signature Meats
Whether you’re heading to your home away from home, or you’re watching from the couch, it doesn’t get better than premium steaks on gameday. Snake River Farms has bundles for everyone.
Miami Dolphins Nike Impact Hoodie
It’s cold and that’s no fun. But a new hooded sweatshirt will help keep anyone warm. Plus, they’re going to look good.
Order a Nike hoodie for $69.99.
Personalized Etched Beer Mug
Make sure that brewski – or whatever else – is being kept ice cold all game long with a personalized mug.
Order an etched beer mug for $22.99
Autographed NFL All-Star Game Ball
On August 31, 1934 a team of College Football All-Stars met the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. More than 79,000 fans were in attendance to watch the 0-0 tie. The game would continue to be played until the 1970’s (skipping a few years during World War II).
This ball features signatures from participants, including Bronco Nagurski and Red Grange. Check out the ball on Amazon.
Order this signed ball for $32,000.
BreakingT NFLPA-Licensed Shirts
If you’re looking for a unique, comfortable gift that’s going to have everyone asking ‘Where can I get that?!’ then you’re looking for BreakingT.
Happy Holidays, FanSiders!
