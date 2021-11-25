Thankful for the underrated Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins
By Juan Vasquez
The 2021 season has been a wild roller coaster of ups and downs for the Miami Dolphins, if in August I told you that Miami was going to go on a 7 game losing streak after beating the Patriots in Foxborough you would think I’m crazy. But even more insane would be how the Dolphins would then win 3 in a row including a defensive master class against Lamar Jackson, and to top that off at a record of 4-7 they are only 2 games behind the teams currently in playoff spots. Have to love the NFL eh? But today I want to be thankful for the underrated Dolphins, more specifically Mack Hollins.
Mack Hollins isn’t the most flashy receiver, doesn’t get the most separation or that many targets but man is he reliable. Through 11 weeks of Football Hollins has only 12 receptions for 178 yards, but many of that yardage has come in key moments. Like a 4th & 2 against the Jaguars in the second quarter where Tua Tagovailoa finds Mack Hollins for a 20 yard completion to keep the drive alive. Or against the Texans, where the Dolphins were down 6-3 with 33 seconds left in the half and Jacoby Brissett found Mack Hollins on 3rd & goal for a difficult grab in the endzone to score the touchdown.
I could go on I mean Hollins would’ve caught the game winning touchdown against the Falcons, if Atlanta didn’t go on to march down for the field goal after the Dolphins scored. And I mean how could we forget, the pass… the pass heard around the world. Because it was Mack Hollins who was the receiver for Tua’s first 50+ yard bomb and he made the extra play in the end to stay in bounds for the touchdown.
Let’s not forget that Mack Hollins is also a jack of many trades given that he is also a key piece to Miami’s special teams, and has made plenty of plays on that side of the ball as well. Although he may not have any fancy traits some other WRs the Dolphins have like Jaylen Waddle, Hollins brings something just as valuable and that is availability.
Mack Hollins is easily the toughest WR on the team given that most of his catches are contested and through contact, he is never injured and can take a hit better than most of the WR room for Miami. Qualities that the likes of Will Fuller, Devante Parker, and Preston Williams can not provide to the team.
Sometimes the best ability is availability and that is something that makes me a fan of Mack Hollins, because Sunday after Sunday no matter how depleted the WR room may get he is always there ready to play. Whether he gets 5 targets or no targets Hollins will play his hardest every single snap, and being able to do so on 2 sides of the ball plus being part of the heart and soul of the team explains why he is a captain for the Miami Dolphins.
Mack Hollins may not be a big influence on Miami’s offense at the moment, but he definitely has a special connection with his QB Tua Tagovailoa, and the more they earn trust with each other the more we could see Hollins become a key factor to the Dolphins offense in the future.
I’m thankful for the underrated, but I wanted to take this time to show appreciation to one of the most slept on pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Many of you may feel the same way about Hollins, but feel free to comment one of your favorite underrated players to be thankful for on this thanksgiving.
Thank you for reading, and happy turkey day! I hope everyone has a great day with their loved ones.