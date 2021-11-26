3 things the Miami Dolphins need to do in order to beat the Panthers
By Matt Serniak
It’s the morning after Thanksgiving and I still am very full from yesterday’s showing. I think, and I don’t think I’m breaking any ground here, but stuffing is the most filling part of Thanksgiving meals. Well, I love stuffing smothered in gravy and I had a lot of it. I’m sure I’ll be fine but maybe think about me a little bit today. This type of indigestion brings a lot of different thoughts such as what do the Miami Dolphins, YOUR, Miami Dolphins have to do beat the Carolina Panthers and keep ascending towards “in the hunt territory.”
The Dolphins are riding a three-game winning streak and a season that had that white sheet pulled over it after a doctor announced the time of death is now nearly at a full Undertaker rise up. No matter if you’re the biggest Dolphin cynic in the world, you can’t possibly say that you aren’t pleased that the squad finally figured a few things out and began to play solid football unless you have some sort of agenda.
It’s been fun the last few weeks and you can plainly see a different attitude with the team. Players are moving faster, timing plays better, and are flat out executing more often. This isn’t to say that they are now infallible or anything like that. Far from it. We still see a litany of mistakes every week even when they win. But, some parts of this team are slowly improving and some players are showing out.
On Sunday, the Dolphins have the honor of going from the team everyone wrote off to a team that gets labeled a “don’t look now but the Dolphins have won four in a row” team who have their eyes squarely on being in that in the hunt graphic by the evening. I want that in the hunt graphic badly. I hope the Miami Dolphins do as well. The Dolphins have lived in that in the hunt graphic for decades and have a rightful spot in it. The Dolphins can get themselves there if they do these three things and take care of business against the Panthers.