Miami Dolphins to be without their top WRs again this week, “surprise!”
By Brian Miller
In a shocking and surprising twist, the Miami Dolphins will once again be without their two top wide receivers on Sunday when they face the Panthers.
Brian Flores spoke with the media today and informed the media that both DeVante Parker and Will Fuller will not be playing this week. Flores said they are getting close to returning, he said that last week as well, but apparently not quite yet.
For those that missed it, the “shocking and surprise” comment was, sarcasm.
Will Fuller continues to sit out do to a broken finger that he suffered in week three. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has broken his ribs and his finger and has returned to the playing field. There has been no word on whether Fuller had surgery on his finger or whether or not his feelings are hurt. That’s not intended to be sarcastic.
Fuller continues to be a monumental bust and another failed free agent signing from Chris Grier. The Dolphins didn’t want to pony up another $4 million this year for one of the other FA receivers and considered Fuller a bargain at $10 million guaranteed. Fuller thinks this was a bargain as well.
As for Parker, no one is surprised by Parker being out. He seems to be out far more than he seems to be on the field. This week, the Dolphins could have used him. Miami is facing the top passing defense in the NFL this weekend and will do so with Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, and maybe Preston Williams if he can stay healthy the next two days.
On Thursday night, the media were all over the fact that Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was going to be without his two top WRs, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Tua Tagovailoa has not had his top WRs on the field at the same time at all this year and last year he didn’t get much from the top 2 last year that included Parker and Williams.