Miami Dolphins need to lean on Jevon Holland in week 12
By Pablo Rosero
As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the Carolina Panthers, the team will need rookie safety Jevon Holland to play a major role.
On Friday, head coach Brian Flores officially announced that the former Oregon Duck safety and second-round pick Jevon Holland would be active for the team’s Week 12 matchup. Of all players that were questionable heading to this game, Holland might be the most vital.
In the Dolphins Week 10, Holland played his best game of the season and of his young career. In 70 defensive snaps, Holland was able to produce 2 defensive stops, 4 QB pressures on 21 blitzes, and allowed 3 completions for 32 yards off of 5 targets.
Holland was all over the field frequently being shown on the broadcast as the Dolphins held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to 10 points and 94 rushing yards. Against one of the better offenses in the league, Holland was a major piece keeping Jackson off balance
With Cam Newton back in the fold for the Panthers, it adds an extra dynamic to a loaded offense that stalled due to Sam Darnold’s shoulder injury. While they did lose to the Washington Football team last week, Newton was able to throw and rush for a touchdown.
With an offense featuring Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson, the Dolphins defense will need to be on high alert. With a running quarterback and high-end offensive weapons, the Dolphins will need to treat this game similar to the game against the Ravens.
While the Panthers do have a more dynamic backfield with McCaffery in play, the Dolphins cannot give Cam Newton the opportunity to have his way. By using Holland in a similar fashion as they did against Baltimore, that could tip the scales in their favor.
Assuming Emmanual Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, and Raekwon Davis are able to handle everything upfront, Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will be able to move Holland around. Although, Holland is likely to play deep most of the game if Brandon Jones, who is currently questionable, is unable to play.
While it is likely Flore won’t give Holland 70 snaps due to his knee and ankle injuries, the young safety should see a decent workload and a huge impact in week 12.