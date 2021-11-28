Miami Dolphins anemic offense faces the best passing defense today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense is not very good and today, they will face the Carolina Panthers top rated pass defense.
It isn’t a very good recipe for success. The Dolphins who have one of the worst offenses in the NFL is up against the leagues juggernaut in passing. The Panthers are very good in the secondary. The Dolphins are mediocre in the passing game. Making it worse, the Dolphins are worse running the football. It’s game day and sounding like “Chicken Little” isn’t intentional. I just can’t shake that thought. Miami’s strength is passing the ball. They are an average team doing it. Their run game is atrocious and that might be what they need to win today.
Running the football has not been easy for the Dolphins and today they will need to find a way to move the ball on the ground or the top secondary of the Panthers will simply tee off on Tua Tagovailoa who will face pressure much of the day.
While it is easy to sit back and expect the worse, we can’t summarily dismiss the utter destruction we expected against the Raven only a couple of Thursday’s ago. Miami came ready to play and the Ravens were out of the game from the start.
The Dolphins defense should play well today. Cam Newton isn’t an enigma anymore. Miami knows how to play him. Defense shouldn’t be a problem. Offense will be.
The entire game is going to depend on whether or not the Dolphins can sustain drives to keep the defense fresh. That again goes back to the running game.
Today’s game will come down to the play calling, not the execution. If George Godsey or whoever the person designated to call plays today is gets cute, this will be a game that gets out of hand quickly.