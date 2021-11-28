Miami Dolphins inactive regulars are active for today’s game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive list for todays game against the Carolina Panthers and typical inactives highlight the active list.
We can jump right into the surprise of the day with Noah Igbinoghene actually being active today. His activation comes at the price of Brandon Jones being placed on the inactive list. Jones is dealing with an injury and couldn’t get healthy for todays game.
For Igbinoghene, it will be only his fourth game of the season that he hasn’t spent in street clothes. He could conceivably break his season total of tackles which stands at six.
Also joining Igbinoghene is another season long inactive member, third round draft pick Hunter Long. Long will get his shot with the injury to Adam Shaheen who will be taking Long’s spot on the inactive list.
Long, like Igbinoghene will be making only his fourth game this year as well. Long has no receptions this year and has been targeted only one time.
Both of these players being active is a bit of a surprise but the addition of Phillip Lindsay earlier this week does make for a surprise. Lindsay is active for today’s game as are the rest of the RB group. Miami looks to be putting an emphasis on the run today.
With the exception of Malcolm Brown who is on IR, the Dolphins will have all of their rostered RBs on the field today. Duke Johnson was moved back to the practice squad along with Gerrid Doaks.
Rounding out the Dolphins inactives are Trill Williams, Darius Hodge, John Jenkins, and Will Parks.
The loss of Brandon Jones could sting. Jones has the most sacks by an NFL safety this year, 3 and has been playing very well over the last four weeks.