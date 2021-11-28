Miami Dolphins offense blows out Panthers top defense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense decided today was a good day to play football and they took down the leagues top rated defense while doing it. Miami scored three touchdowns on the day and added two field goals giving them a season high 33 points.
Were there problems on the offense? Of course! We still continue to see and ask why Jesse Davis is playing tackle. Liam Eichenberg didn’t play much better on the other side and the Dolphins center was directly responsible for two bad plays including a muffed snap that gave the ball back to the Panthers to end the 2nd quarter with a field goal.
That being said…
Tua Tagovailoa proved today that he belongs in the NFL leading a football team. His consistent improvement, especially over the last four weeks has been nothing short of inspiring. Behind a line that is constantly allowing pressure, Tua delivered a technical performance today that quieted a lot of his naysayers on social media.
Tua was 27 of 31 for 230 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He was sacked a few times and was under pressure much of the day. It is amazing that he only had four incomplete passes and they were not all dink and dunk throws. What is more special is that it came against the leagues top rated pass defense.
Tua wasn’t the only one on offense that shined.
Myles Gaskin scored twice out of the Wild Cat formation and ran for 49 yards. New arrival Phillip Lindsay ran 12 times for 42 yards. Jaylen Waddle finally broke the 100 yard mark in a big way coming away with 137 yards on 9 receptions and a touchdown.
At tight end, it was Durham Smythe that outshined Mike Gesicki proving he too should be getting a new deal this off-season. He and Albert Wilson caught five passes while Gesicki added three.
We are going to talk about the defense in our next piece which will be posted shortly. It was no less fantastic.