Miami Dolphins fans complain about Chris Grier but he nailed this draft
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have been hard on Chris Grier and many still believe that he should be fired. We can’t let him off the hook yet but he absolutely killed this years draft.
For all the talk of wasted picks on Noah Igbinoghene and Austin Jackson, the 2021 NFL Draft has been a lot better for Grier. While we are still waiting to see what happens with Liam Eichenberg and 3rd round pick Hunter Long, the first three picks have been stellar.
Jaylen Waddle is closing in on several Dolphins rookie receiver records including yardage which is currently owned by Chris Chambers. Waddle is also in the top five of all NFL receivers in catches. He currently has 77.
Waddle has been exceptional and while many still believe that Ja’Marr Chase will earn the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, Waddle is making it a race that earlier this year was nothing more than a runaway for Chase.
With their second pick in this years draft, fans were quick to criticize Grier for taking Jaelan Phillips over Najee Harris and after a slower start for Phillips and Harris doing well in Pittsburgh, Grier looked to have missed.
I pointed out only two games ago that I wasn’t all that impressed with Phillips but could see some positives in his game. At the time I said I hoped he could figure it out and develop. A lot has changed since then. Phillips has 8 sacks on the season and at least 1/2 sack in the last five games. Everything is clicking for Phillips right now and he is putting up numbers that could give voters pause when they are considering Phillips and fellow rookie Micah Parsons for post-season honors. Parsons has 10 sacks on the year.
Miami hit on both of their number one draft picks, at least it seems that way but the best of the three may very well 2nd round pick Jevon Holland.
Holland plays all over the field and has been incredibly consistent this year. While we talk about Waddle and Phillips getting respective Rookie of the Year chatter, Holland may very well be the Dolphins Rookie of the Year. He is playing that good.
For all the negatives that Grier has faced this year alone, and some of them deserved, he has to be applauded for what he took home from the draft.