Miami Dolphins: First-round talent falls late in 2022 mock
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins won their fourth game in a row, but continue to fall in the draft’s first round due to San Francisco’s winning ways.
The victory was the most impressive of the past four since Miami was able to win both offensively and defensively. On both sides of the ball, the Dolphins were led heavily by their 2021 rookies.
Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland all played major roles on the way to the Dolphins win. Waddle ended the day with 9 receptions, 132 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown grab off 10 targets. Phillips had a hat trick with three sacks and three tackles for loss, while Holland had a massive interception.
The Miami Dolphins 2021 rookies are starting to shine
The Miami Dolphins rookie class is starting to shine and could become one of the Dolphins best draft classes in the last two decades.
With the comments, which are very open to interpretation, against general manager Chris Grier about recent draft classes, his 2021 class has continued to show up with even Liam Eichenberg starting at left tackle.
While the team does mathematically have a shot at the playoffs, it would benefit greatly to keep an eye on the draft.
Draft notes:
Sunday’s win over the Panthers showcased the Dolphin’s first four picks of the 2021 NFL Draft and gave the team its most impressive win of the 2021 season.
It’s clear that with DeVante Parker and Will Fuller missing as much time as they have, Tua Tagovailoa and Waddle have built an impressive connection that should keep the rookie wideout as the team top-wideout heading into 2022, with the addition of a new wideout likely on the horizon.
The lack of usage from Mike Gesicki, and increased usage of the other tight ends, could signal that he won’t get an extension with the team and fans should look at Hunter Long and Durham Smythe as the future.
With the signing of Philip Lindsay, the Dolphins combination of him and Myles Gaskin gave some hope in the run game. It is likely that the Dolphins will go after a running back in the draft or free agency, seeing as the team was the only one to put a waiver claim on Lindsay.
The team’s defense has returned to its elite 2020 form and the hope is they can continue and keep it up with new additions in 2022. A strong end to the season is important for both sides of the ball.
*Note: This mock draft was created using NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE mock draft simulator.