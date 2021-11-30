Where Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa really ranks among AFC QBs
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t get a lot of love from the mainstream media and it sure doesn’t seem to bother the Miami Dolphins young QB.
When it comes to the NFL, everyone has an opinion on where teams and players rank and no one can typically agree on who or what team lands where. An All-Time team pits players from the 1950s against players from the 2000’s and I really don’t care what anyone says, Tom Brady is not better than Joe Montana or Dan Marino.
After listening to some talking heads earlier today put Mac Jones as one of the best AFC QBs I about died. Well not really but it made crawl out of my hole to take a look at where Tua actually ranks in the NFL’s AFC conference and where he realistically should rank on fan and media made rankings.
Statistics rarely lie and when you look at passing yardage, there is nothing hidden. Tua is the 14th ranked passer in the AFC. Derek Carr leads with 3,414 yards and Tua has a 1,701 yards. Why such a big difference? Carr has played in all 11 games and Tua only in 8 but those 8 include 1.5 series in week two against the Bills (broken ribs) and half a game against the Ravens.
When switch the metrics to completion percentage, Tua moves from that 14th spot in the AFC to the number one spot in the AFC. Tua leads all AFC QBs with a 70.5 completion % trailing only Kyler Murray who has 72.7. Now, the same can be said, Tua has thrown less passes than many of the other AFC QBs.