Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Where Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa really ranks among AFC QBs

By Brian Miller

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 5
Next
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during 4th third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during 4th third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports /

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t get a lot of love from the mainstream media and it sure doesn’t seem to bother the Miami Dolphins young QB.

When it comes to the NFL, everyone has an opinion on where teams and players rank and no one can typically agree on who or what team lands where. An All-Time team pits players from the 1950s against players from the 2000’s and I really don’t care what anyone says, Tom Brady is not better than Joe Montana or Dan Marino.

After listening to some talking heads earlier today put Mac Jones as one of the best AFC QBs I about died. Well not really but it made crawl out of my hole to take a look at where Tua actually ranks in the NFL’s AFC conference and where he realistically should rank on fan and media made rankings.

Statistics rarely lie and when you look at passing yardage, there is nothing hidden. Tua is the 14th ranked passer in the AFC. Derek Carr leads with 3,414 yards and Tua has a 1,701 yards. Why such a big difference? Carr has played in all 11 games and Tua only in 8 but those 8 include 1.5 series in week two against the Bills (broken ribs) and half a game against the Ravens.

When switch the metrics to completion percentage, Tua moves from that 14th spot in the AFC to the number one spot in the AFC. Tua leads all AFC QBs with a 70.5 completion % trailing only Kyler Murray who has 72.7. Now, the same can be said, Tua has thrown less passes than many of the other AFC QBs.

Home/Dolphins News