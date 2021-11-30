Winners and Losers from the Dolphins big win over the Panthers
By Tj Ray
I recently predicted the Dolphins would be 7-7 by Christmas, and they are doing everything they can to make that prediction look very smart. The team rolled through the month of November, winning four in a row. On Sunday the Dolphins played great football in all phases and came out with a huge team win against a top-ranked pass defense.
Winner: Jaylen Waddle
Waddle had an incredible performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He caught nine of ten targets for 137 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards on the season and is putting together a pretty incredible rookie season. There were many, myself included, who questioned drafting Waddle so high, but he has done a lot to assuage any doubts anyone might have had.
Loser: The Tackles
Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis had another rough week. Neither of them should be starting at this point. Sure, Carolina has a great pass rush, but they are letting up historic amounts of pressure and putting Tua in bad spots consistently.
Winner: Jaelan Phillips
This year’s first round picks Jaylen and Jaelan aren both looking like absolute studs. Phillips racked up three sacks against Carolina and was consistently getting pressure on the quarterback. The Dolphins have been slow to give Phillips a lot of playing time, but he’s been making the most of the opportunities he’s been given.
Loser: Austin Reiter
Reiter has really struggled in the last few weeks. This week he had multiple bad snaps that cost the team. Most egregious was a bad snap to end the first half that was picked up by a Panthers defender and gave Carolina a chance to score before halftime. Michael Deiter is reportedly making progress and should return as the starting center soon.
Winner: Tua Tagovailoa
Tua had a pretty good game last week. This week he had a great game. He went 27-31 for 230 yards and a touchdown. That’s an 87.1% completion rate against the top-ranked Carolina pass defense. He’s the first Dolphins quarterback of all time to complete over 80% of his passes two weeks in a row. Tua balled out today despite horrible offensive line play.