Miami Dolphins: George Godsey looks to stay after Georgia Tech flirting
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have been looking for a new offensive coordinator if the flirtation between George Godsey and Georgia Tech went anywhere. Apparently, it didn’t.
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, according to multiple reports, reached out to discuss his open OC job with the Miami Dolphins co-coordinator. The two have a history together and Godsey is an alum of the Yellowjackets.
A report on Twitter said that Godsey was being offered a lot money to take the job but Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that while discussions did happen, Godsey was never formally offered the job.
"The conversations with Godsey did not advance to the point of an actual job offer, the person further told the AJC. – AJC"
Sugiura also says that Godsey opted to say with the Dolphins in his current dual-OC role. That brings up some questions. Godsey must feel comfortable that his job is not in doubt despite the offensive woes and lack of production through most of the season, it also could be an indication that either Eric Studesville could be removed after the season or both will continue working in a dual role. Had Godsey felt his job was on the line or didn’t like the situation as it is, he would have probably taken the job.
For Dolphins wanting to see changes at the offensive OC position won’t be happy with the news and it’s unclear why Godsey would want to stay in Miami in a position held by two people. Obviously the NFL tends to be viewed as the summit of the football world but Godsey hasn’t shown enough to really be on the fast track to a head coaching job and his offense in Miami as well as the seasons with the Texans didn’t exactly light up the stats and rankings.
For now, the tad bit of drama surrounding Godsey has died off. For now.