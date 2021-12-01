Miami Dolphins: 3 free agents-to-be that deserve new contracts
The Miami Dolphins will have some roster decisions to make this off season. Which players with expiring deals should they look to bring back?
No matter how the rest of the season plays out, the Miami Dolphins will have a good deal of roster work to do during the coming off season. Having started the year with a record of 1-7, more than a handful of issues showed their ugly faces, ones that could wind up in some of the team’s longest tenured players facing a departure from Miami.
The Dolphins should be in a good spot, though. As of early December, the Dolphins are projected to have some of the most salary cap space available of any team during the 2022 off season. According to Spotrac, only the Los Angeles Chargers have more space, and by a margin of less than $400,000. They’ll use it to fill holes, most likely along the offensive line, where spending money on established veterans is almost a necessity at this point. There will also be only one running back under contract and just three wide receivers, so expect some serious cash to be pumped in to Miami’s offense.
Not only will there be free agent departures, but there could be some shuffling around of high-priced contracts, namely in the secondary. Over $46 million is owed to the defensive backfield next year, accounting for nearly a quarter of the team’s entire payroll. With the emergence of young talent like Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, some of the guys with bigger price tags could be on their way out in 2022.
So which guys should the Dolphins look to retain? Who is going to be worth the investment and give Miami the most bang for their buck for the foreseeable future? Here are three free agents-to-be that have earned a pay day this coming off season: