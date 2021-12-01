Miami Dolphins to get DeVante Parker back at practice this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have at least one of their offensive weapons back just in time for the New York Giants. DeVante Parker is set to return.
I can hear the loud applause and can see the fist pumps now. I can also hear the sarcasm that is saying, “if he can get through practice without getting hurt again.” I know, I get it. I’m tough on Parker and rightfully so. He has a world of talent, is well liked by his teammates, and no one has ever said anything bad about him personally, well except Michael Thomas we don’t care about him. Sadly, the fact he can’t consistently stay on the field is a problem. A big one.
Some fans believe that a healthy Parker for 8 games is still better than no Parker at all. I tend to disagree with that notion. If you can’t stay on the field, you’re not useful. An injury here or there is understandable but Parker has only played one full season.
While Parker will be back, the same can not be said for Will Fuller. Fuller will miss his 9th game in a row and Brian Flores said that he is not ready to return yet. It has been said that he suffered multiple fractures in his finger and that is the reason why his recovery is taking so long.
We really can’t sit here and say that Fuller is milking his time with the Dolphins but conspiracy theorists are floating everything from a failed PED test again that the team is trying to hide to him wanting nothing to do with Miami. Either way and no matter the reason, Fuller will still make $10 million to do nothing, at least nothing so far.