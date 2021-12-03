Miami Dolphins have never beaten the New York Giants in Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only beaten the New York Giants twice in the history of the two clubs. They need to change that to continue their streak.
On Sunday, the Giants will arrive at Hard Rock Stadium and the Dolphins need to be horrible hosts in an effort to stop a bleed that has been going on for over a decade.
Winners of five in a row, the Giants haven’t lost to the Dolphins since the 2003 season when they 23-10. Since then, the games have been relatively close sans the last meeting in 2019.
Miami lost that game 36-20 but prior to that the scores have been less than seven points with two of the last five being three point contests.
At Hard Rock Stadium or any other name that has adorned the stadium, the Dolphins have never beaten the G-Men. Not in four attempts according to TheFootballDatabase.com. The Dolphins are on a four game winning streak and the Giants are coming in with injuries to their WR unit and will be running with their backup QB, Mike Glennon. Backing up Glennon will be Jake Fromm who was poached off the Bills practice squad this week. Starter Daniel Jones is out with an injury.
Glennon hasn’t had a lot of success in the NFL but has split his two games against Miami.
There is no excuse for losing this game this week. The Dolphins have lost games to the Jaguars and Falcons but both of those teams at least had their starting QB. The Giants won’t and the Dolphins need to attack the journeyman QB and in doing so, should get their first win against them in Miami.