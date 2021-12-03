Three Giants the Miami Dolphins need to game plan against
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins are looking to continue their winning ways when they take on the New York Giants at home on Sunday.
The Dolphins are currently on a 4 game winning streak and the both sides of the ball have seem to hit the strides they were expected to hit when the season kicked off. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked sharp in his last 4 games and has shown that he can lead this offense to success. On the other side of the ball, the defense has been playing top quality football, shutting down opposing offenses as if it were their jobs (crazy, right). The team we are seeing now is the team we all expected this last offseason and is good enough to compete against the best of the best in the NFL.
The Giants are coming into this one trying to salvage their season. They are currently 4th in the NFC East with a record of 4-7. They have been dealing with injuries all year, noticeably to their star running back Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones has not developed into the franchise quarterback they thought he could be. With all of that being said, the Giants need this win to keep their season alive and shrug off some poor performances.
Even though this team is struggling, the Giants still boast some decent weapons on offense and defense and Miami will need to keep them in line in order to extend their winning streak to 5 in a row. This has the feeling of a bit of a trap game, but I won’t go that far to call it one.
Here are the three players that Miami needs to gameplan against in this upcoming matchup.