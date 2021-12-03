What does a 4 win streak mean to a 5-7 Miami Dolphins?
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins established themselves as one of the most red-hot teams in the NFL right now after absolutely dismantling Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, The Dolphins broke 30 points or more for the first time this season in the offense’s best performance to date. Miami seems to be finding their groove and are starting to look like the team many of us thought they would be in 2021, on top of that the once ranked 32nd defense has regained their vintage swagger and efficiency from 2020. This performance marks 4 games in a row where the Dolphins come out with the win, but what does a 4 win streak mean to a 5-7 Miami Dolphins?
Well it could mean a lot of things to be quite frank but the most important thing is to not get ahead of ourselves, but you wouldn’t be wrong if you think Miami is setting themselves up for a playoff push. Playoff push for a 5-7 team going on week 13? Yes, and a big reasoning for it is how crazy the AFC has played out this year. Most of the big dogs who were looked at as contenders in the AFC have either had slow starts or slowed down in recent weeks.
For example the LA chargers started off blazing hot and many thought Justin Herbert would be in the race for MVP, bu they’ve really struggled as of late. The Buffalo Bills looked like a tank early on but have lost their footing and look very sloppy and inconsistent, and the same could be said for the Bengals and Raiders. On the other hand there’s been the teams that started off struggling but have caught fire and rallied back, like the Chiefs, the Colts… the Patriots? How did they get in here? and lastly the Miami Dolphins.
This whirlpool of madness in the AFC opens the door for an unimaginable amount of final outcomes, including seeing the Dolphins squeeze into the playoffs. But with this possibility the huge “if” is that there is no margin for error, zero. One more loss on the column and the Dolphins are 99.9% likely to be out. But again beggars can’t be choosers when you start your season 1-7, so let’s look at what has to keep going right, and also what has to improve in order for Miami to have a chance.