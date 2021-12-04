3 things the Miami Dolphins need to do to defeat the Giants

The #Dolphins defense is the number one reason they are currently on a 4-game winning streak. In that time..



- Blitzing 46.2% of passing plays

- 16 sacks

- 7 INT

- 12 pass breakups

- 11 batted passes

- 86 plays with pressure generated



* Facing Mike Glennon Wk 13



🔥📈#FinsUp