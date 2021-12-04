Miami Dolphins: 3 college prospects who could replace DeVante Parker
The Miami Dolphins could move on from DeVante Parker this off season. Which college prospects could replace him in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Roster decisions will need to be made for the Miami Dolphins this coming off season, and the future of wide receiver DeVante Parker could be in limbo.
After being a disappointing first round pick to begin his career, Parker has morphed in to a serviceable WR1 for the Dolphins through multiple regimes. When healthy, he has been a reliable target for Miami quarterbacks and has proven big-play ability.
When healthy.
One of the biggest reasons for a potential breakup between player and franchise is Parker’s inability to stay on the field for a full season, or even a majority of it. Paying $9 million per year for a guy who can’t seem to stay healthy is not a sound financial decision, especially if you’re counting on that guy to be the WR1 in an offense that is trying to get off of the ground.
There has been an emergence of players that are growing familiar with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, players who are younger and less expensive than DeVante Parker. Couple that fact with his price tag, and the longest tenured Miami Dolphins player could be on the move this off season.
Who can Miami get to replace Parker? There should be a few free agent options, but we are going to take a look at some college prospects that the Dolphins should be scouting. One of Parker’s biggest strengths is his size, and the team would be wise to look at players that potentially resemble his physical build. There are other high-profile players that are not listed here, as for this piece we are looking at late-first round and second round prospects.
Here are three college wide outs who could potentially fill Parker’s shoes: