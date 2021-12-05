Miami Dolphins should continue their win streak today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins enter today with a four game win streak and making it five should be on the menu but it is the NFL after all.
A few weeks ago no one gave the Dolphins a chance against the Ravens on Thursday night but the Dolphins were not intimidated by the spreads and the naysaying media. Today, the Dolphins face a hapless Giants team that has struggled more than the Dolphins in 2021.
The Giants will not have QB Daniel Jones and will be missing two of their top wide receivers as they take the field at Hard Rock Stadium today. But again, this is the NFL and just as the Dolphins found the right recipe to stop the Ravens, the Giants are not simply going to roll over and hand the Dolphins another win.
Miami is favored to win and they should be but the Giants, who have one less loss than the Dolphins are coming off a win against the Eagles last week and the Raiders two weeks prior to that. They have also beaten the Saints and Panthers.
Brian Flores and his coaching staff have to make sure that this team is ready to go and not looking at the long week afterwards when they have their bye week.
For Miami, it’s a matter of visions of post season games dancing in their heads. Typically at this time of year out of conference games are the ones teams can afford to lose if they will lose any. They are far down on the tie-breaking procedures but the Dolphins can’t afford to lose any games at all. Their margin of being knocked out is literally that small.
Today, the Dolphins have to play the Giants like they have played the Ravens, Jets, and Panthers. They need to be destructive on defense and force Mike Glennon into making mistakes with the ball. Offensively, Tua needs to continue improving and not making mistakes.
Miami should win this game but it will probably be a lot closer than any wants. The Giants have never lost a game to the Dolphins in Miami. Not at the Orange Bowl and not at Hard Rock Stadium or the previous named fields. So again, any given Sunday.