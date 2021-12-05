Miami Dolphins fans have more to watch for from Jaylen Waddle today
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans want to see if Jaylen Waddle will continue his “waddle” touchdown dance or to see if it was a one-off performance. Still, there are other reasons why Waddle should be watched today. He is closing in on some Dolphins records.
As the season began way back in September, we took a look at some of the records that Waddle could chase, you can take a look at those by going here.
With the weeks turning to months and the NFL calendar skipping into December, some of the less realistic records are not in any harm of being touched. For example, Waddle isn’t going to catch up to Mark Clayton’s 1984 TD record of 18. He isn’t going to surpass Fuad Reveiz’ 116 points as a rookie in a season either. Both of those were records he wasn’t going to touch.
The rookie records are a different story.
While he won’t catch Ron Davenport’s 1985 rookie TD record of 13, Waddle has four. The rest are still possible.
100 yard receiving games rookie record in Miami is 3. Waddle has one.
Rookie receiving yards was set by Chris Chambers with 883. Waddle needs 125 yards to pass him.
Receiving TDs by a rookie is owned by Chambers as well at seven. Waddle needs three to tie.
Receptions is held by Jarvis Landry and Waddle only needs eight to pass him. He could easily get that today. Here is a better look at what Waddle is coming close to thanks to Jason Sarney of PhinManiacs.
Waddle, as Sarney said, could knock out two of the records today but he could add another if he has a huge game. The Dolphins are hosting the Giants today and if their offense can continue to click, anything is possible. Regardless, it is a lot of fun watching Waddle play.