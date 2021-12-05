Week 13 NFL AFC Playoff picture for Miami Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
The calendar has turned to December and had it not been for a 17 game schedule this year, the Miami Dolphins would likely already be eliminated. There is still hope alive.
The chances of the Dolphins making the post season are remote but they are not entirely gone and that is a good thing. Each week is a playoff game for the Dolphins and with their bye week finally approaching after this weekend, the Dolphins will be able to sit back and get some much needed rest to ramp up for the final push.
The Dolphins can’t finish any better than 10 wins and while that may not be enough to get into the playoffs, it will at least get them in the conversation. This week, the Dolphins finally saw their names on the “outside” of the current playoff picture instead of being summarily waved off as a non-contender.
If the playoffs started today the Ravens, Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, and Chargers are all in. The Ravens would have the number one seed and a bye week. Barring a complete meltdown by the Ravens, Patriots, and Titans, the Dolphins are not catching any of those three. All have 8 wins. The Chiefs, Bengals, Bills, and Chargers, however, all sit at 7 wins, only two games ahead of the Dolphins. Those are the teams that the Dolphins are chasing but the AFC West is still up for grabs and one of the remaining spots will be given to that winner.
While Miami still can get ahead of the Bills, they can’t end up tied with them as they would be eliminated based on head-to-head record.
Teams that are still hunting for a playoff spot on the outside with Miami? The Broncos, Raiders, Colts, Browns, and Steelers.
This weeks games are important for the Dolphins chances but Miami has to beat the Giants to keep pace a loss to the Giants will pretty much be the nail in the proverbial coffin.
Bills and Patriots
The Bills will play the Patriots on Monday night.
Bengals and Chargers
The Bengals play the Chargers. With the Bengals holding the division lead, root for the Bengals giving the Chargers a blow to their chances. The Dolphins could end the weekend tied with the Chargers at six wins.
Chiefs and Broncos
This should be a good division game but with the Chiefs holding the division lead, a knock on the Broncos could put the Dolphins into a tie with them as well.
Raiders
The Raiders play the Washington Football Team and if they lose, they will find themselves a peg back as well.
Browns are on a bye
Colts
The Colts face the Texans and an upset would be awesome but also highly unlikely.
Steelers
The Steelers will play the Ravens and the two teams typically play each other well but the Ravens need to win this one and drop the Steelers to 5-6-1 allowing the Dolphins to move up a spot.
Miami currently sits in the 13 spot and could find themselves moving up quite a bit if things shake out the right way this week but with the bye week coming next week, they could find themselves dropping back down as teams catch up in played games.