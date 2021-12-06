2 Miami Dolphins players break team rookie records on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been the target of criticism this year and Chris Grier has been in the crosshairs quite a bit, but his draft picks are paying off.
On Sunday, the Dolphins and their fans witnessed not one, but two rookie records fall. What’s more impressive is that the records fell in only the 13th week of the season.
Jaylen Waddle broke the single season receptions record for a rookie eclipsing Jarvis Landry’s 74. Waddle now has 86 receptions on the season and is targeting another Chambers record, receiving yards. He should get that in the next game or two. Chambers had 883 yards and Waddle now sits at 849.
Waddle is also taking aim at the NFL. His 86 receptions is good enough for 2nd in the entire NFL and he holds that 2nd place with Keenan Allen and Tyreek Hill. Cooper Kupp leads the league with 100 receptions.
Over on defense, Jaelan Phillips broke the Miami Dolphins rookie sack record when he sacked Mike Glennon twice on Sunday. Phillips now has 8.5 sacks on the season and the half-sack allowed him to move ahead of Bill Stanfill and Lorenzo Bromell. Phillips has at least a half sack in each of the past five games including three against the Panthers and two against the Giants.
While we talk about Phillips and Waddle, the one rookie not breaking records may very well be the best of the three. Jevon Holland continues to be an impressive rookie with clear leadership qualities in the deep secondary.
We may dog Grier for his failures to fix the offensive line and his inability to sign quality free agents without overspending, but many of his draft picks are starting to produce and this past draft may turn out to be one of the best in franchise history.