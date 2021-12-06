If only DeVante Parker could stay healthy for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
DeVante Parker is one of those players that will frustrate you, as a fan, for weeks and then, he gets on the field and quiets the crowd.
Miami Dolphins fans have grown tired of Parker’s on and off again addition to the injury report, the IR list, and the inactive list. He isn’t reliable when it comes to staying healthy but when he is, he can quickly silence the doubters.
Parker was impressive on Sunday. He had two incredible catches and key points in the game. He contorted his body in a way that made no sense. Had the mindset to not only focus on ball control but foot placement. On one play, we still can’t figure out how he actually was able to come down with the ball in bounds.
Parker has always been a stellar talent and when he is on the field, he is close to perfect. He rarely drops passes and is a clutch playmaker. Still, the problems with Parker is not the talent or lack of, it’s his inability to stay healthy.
If Parker joins the injury report before the next game, it will be of no surprise. In fact, many fans simply expect it.
Parker was healthy on Sunday and he played an important role in the game. Now he has a week off before the team begins to prep for the New York Jets when they return from the bye week. That will be plenty of time to get him to 100% if he isn’t quite there.
On Sunday, Parker reminded us why the Dolphins invested so much in him and fans were reminded how exciting it is to watch him play on Sundays. Tua was reminded what it is like to have another weapon at his disposal.