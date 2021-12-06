Miami Dolphins could be lone Hard Rock occupant
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may find themselves as the only tenant of Hard Rock Stadium if plans to move the University of Miami Hurricanes out of HRS.
There is a possibility that U of M football team may be heading out of Miami and into Coral Gables if a report by CanesAccess is accurate. According to them, Miami booster John Ruiz is hoping to launch a campaign for a stadium in the neighboring city.
The report originated from InsidetheU’s David Lake.
This would be incredible news and offer a big change for the way Hard Rock is used. It would also mean that the Dolphins field won’t be torn up the day before the Dolphins play when scheduling puts both games on the same weekend.
Without the Hurricanes, Hard Rock becomes the home for the Dolphins alone and that will be a great thing for everyone but Stephen Ross who will lose the money coming in from the university.
Ross will still have the Miami Open tennis championship and the upcoming Formula One race that will debut sometime next year. The stadium still hosts concerts and could be used for international soccer events as well.
Ross has poured a lot of money into the stadium through a three year renovation process and they agreed to sublet the stadium to the Hurricanes. Previously they also served as the home to the Miami Marlins but the Marlins built their own stadium in Miami and now, it is time for the Hurricanes to do the same.