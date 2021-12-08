Dolphins: Palardy wins weekly award while Baker reps team as WPMOY
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had an interesting Tuesday that has carried over into the Wednesday morning with two players being recognized for different reasons.
On the NFL stage, Michael Palardy was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his work on Sunday. Palardy punted six times and pinned the Giants inside the two three times. His punts included a 65 yard punt. It is his first weekly award as a member of the Dolphins.
Inside the Dolphins facility, Brian Flores announced that Jerome Baker is this years Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee of the Dolphins. He will join the other 31 players representing their teams. An announcement will be made at the league awards after the season.
The Dolphins are on a five game winning streak. The streak is the 2nd longest currently in the NFL and is tied with the Chiefs. The Patriots are riding a 7 game winning streak and are sitting at the top of the AFC East and the AFC.
For Miami the accolades are great but they are staying focused on the schedule ahead. This week the Dolphins will get some rest as they finally get their bye week. For those who believe in superstitions and other oddities in the world of the NFL, this 14th week bye week could produce the Super Bowl winner.
Since 2016, the Super Bowl champion has correlated with that teams bye week.
- 2016 – New England – Week 9
- 2017 – Philadelphia – Week 10
- 2018 – New England – Week 11
- 2019 – Kansas City – Week 12
- 2020 – Tampa Bay – Week 13
- 2021 – New England, Miami, Philly, and Indianapolis all have week 14 off.
It is interesting to see that written out but does it really mean anything? If any of those four teams that are off this weekend win the Super Bowl, we should probably take it as more than coincidence.