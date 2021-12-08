Miami Dolphins address offensive line early in 2022 mock draft

Dolphins 5-game win streak in large part due to top 3 draft picks:



Jaylen Waddle - 86 receptions (most by rookie WR thru Week 13 since 2006)



Jaelan Phillips - 8.5 sacks (5th-most by rookie edge thru Week 13 since 2006)



Jevon Holland - 81.6 grade, 4th-best among all safeties