Miami Dolphins address offensive line early in 2022 mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins win twice this week push their win streak to five games and the San Francisco 49ers lose improving the team’s first-round selection.
Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed off his continued improvement as the Dolphins were able to defeat the New York Giants. Was it the most convincing win? No, but the Dolphins were able to pick up another hard-fought win.
The Giants, who were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones who missed the game with a neck injury, struggled to move the football against the Dolphins defense scoring only 9 points on the afternoon. Without a majority of their offense players, the Dolphins only allowed a few chunk plays that led to points.
For the Dolphins, Tagovailoa produced yet again winning a game that was winnable. Rookies Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland all showcased why they went where they went in the Dolphins.
Next for the Dolphins in week 14 is their bye week, followed by another matchup against AFC East rivals the New York Jets. This time around, the Jets will be led by 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson, rather than Joe Flacco.
Wilson and 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore, as well as fourth-round pick Michael Carter, should all be on the Dolphins watchlist to not be caught in a trap game against the Jets.
Draft Notes:
During the five-game win streak, the top three Dolphins rookies, plus Tagovailoa, have all been key pieces during the run.
Contrary to the drafting of the 2020 class, which included three first-round selections, Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and company have selected three pieces that will be viewed as future mainstays.
Waddle, Holland, and Phillips each contributed big on Sunday and have continued a trend that has been evident during the team’s win streak. However, Waddle was shaken up towards the end of the game, so the bye week will be needed for these players to get healthy.
With the offensive line, the return of Michael Dieter was big for the team. Dieter showed some consistency and help with protection against a solid front-7 of the New York Giants.
While the offensive line issues are far from clear now with Dieter, the Dolphins could be looking at their center for the next few seasons (if he can continue his development).
*Note: This mock draft was made using NFLMockDraftBase.com’s mock draft simulator.