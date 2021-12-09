3 most underrated Miami Dolphins’ players during 2021 season
We can thank the team’s stars for the Miami Dolphins’ recent turnaround. But who are the unsung heroes who need some recognition for their contributions?
The Miami Dolphins have enjoyed one of the more impressive turnarounds that we have seen in recent memory, and there are plenty of thanks to go around.
The defense that lacked both an identity and the ability to stop opposing offenses has begun to figure things out. The offense is becoming a bit more reliable with every passing week as Tua Tagovailoa improves the chemistry with his receivers as well as his overall skill set. The coaching staff that the fan base had accused of losing the locker room seems to have done the exact opposite, as there have been smiles for miles over the last five-plus weeks.
There are obvious candidates for who to give team awards to. The crop of rookies has been outstanding, with each of Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland showing great signs of promise. Veterans that we expect to show out like Xavien Howard and Mike Gesicki have done so, each of them making plays that have aided Miami in winning games this season.
But there are a handful of unsung heroes as well. When you have a 53-man roster playing the ultimate team game, there are going to be contributors from all over the board. The 2021 Miami Dolphins are no different, as guys who are paid $600k are making just as big of contributions as the guys getting paid $10 million.
So who are the players that have been flying under the radar this season? Who have the “invisible” contributors been behind the bright lights and big names on the roster?
Here are three players that deserve credit for the Dolphins turning their season around: