Miami Dolphins fans need this Dan Marino 5,000 Yards bobblehead
The Miami Dolphins – led by Dan Marino – had an excellent 1984 season. Now, remember it forever with a limited-edition bobblehead from FOCO.
A lot went well for the Miami Dolphins in 1984. The team fell just short of winning a Super Bowl, but finished 14-2, led the NFL in scoring, featured two 1,300+ yard receivers and Dan Marino threw for more than 5,000 yards.
That’s a feat not many have accomplished, yet it’s just another feather in the cap of one of the game’s greatest signal callers.
To be precise Marino – just 23-years-old – threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. He won the NFL MVP Award and completed 64 percent of his passes.
It was an exceptional season, no doubt about it. Which is why you’re going to love this new, limited-edition bobblehead release from our friends at FOCO.
Check it out below.
From FOCO:
Hop in a time machine and enter the VIP section of the 5,000 Yard Club with the Fins’ finest by adding this Dan Marino Miami Dolphins 5,000 Passing Yard Bobblehead to your collection.
This bobblehead is available for pre-order today for $58. It will begin shipping no later than May 20, 2022. But here’s the catch – only 513 of these are being produced.
So if you want one, you’ll need to act fast.
Below, you can find additional item details.
- Portrays Marino wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to add on to that yardage total
- Player photo display on backdrop with player name and text display showcasing his passing yardage from his 1984 season, and what a season it was
- Team logo display on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Commemorative 5,000 Yard Club text display on backdrop, because he’s gotta flaunt that he’s part of that exclusive club
- VIP MEMBERS ONLY plaque on front of base with team logo display for even more VIP team spirit
- Football field top of base
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
- Edition size: 513
Don’t wait. Check out FOCO today to secure your pre-order.
