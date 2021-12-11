Miami Dolphins down to one RB after Ahmed tests positive for COVID
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are, for now, down two running backs who have tested positive for COVID. The question is does it matter? Of course it does. Phillip Lindsay is the only RB on the active roster right now and he missed last weeks game due to injury.
Tua Tagovailoa has won without a stellar running game so when it was announced yesterday that Myles Gaskin was COVID positive, we were waiting to see who would be next. Salvon Ahmed is that next man up.
Not trying to poke fun here. We all know that COVID is a serious problem that continues to dominate our headlines almost two years after it first became a problem. Most Americans know someone who has had the virus if not having it themselves.
The Dolphins at least are fortunate enough to not be playing this weekend but there will be questions about whether or not the running game will be healthy enough for the week after when the New York Jets come to Hard Rock Stadium.
Normally, this would be a huge problem or a prospective problem but the Dolphins running game hasn’t exactly been lighting up the NFL this year. They are ranked 32nd in the league. The Dolphins have rushed 311 times for only 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns. They are averaging a mere 3.3 yards per carry.
In 13 games so far this season, the Dolphins have only managed to rush for more than 100 yards as a team four times. One of those came against the Jets. Last week they managed only 68 yards against the Giants but ran for 115 against the Jets in their first meeting.
The Dolphins need to have at least an appearance of a running game but we need to know who is going to be healthy enough to play come next Sunday. With Gaskin and Ahmed both on the list we have to assume that it is a possibility that someone else will as well.
The Dolphins have Phillip Lindsay, Duke Johnson, and Gerrid Doaks still available if they need them with the latter two being on the practice squad. Patrick Laird was placed on IR last week.