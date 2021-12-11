Miami Dolphins off season priorities are numerous starting with offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not thinking about the 2022 season yet but Chris Grier is and he needs to have a solid game plan heading into the offseason.
As fans we typically see only what is directly in front of us. Until I began writing here some 15 years ago, I always thought that the college scouts did their work during the NFL and college seasons while the general manager concentrated on the current season.
Jeff Ireland once said that he spent a lot of time on the road scouting during the season as he prepared for the next off-season. That stuck with me and I would have to assume that most GMs at this level do the same to some degree.
When 2022 finally rolls around in March, the work that Chris Grier is putting in now will come to fruition. After the season is over, Grier and Flores will sit down and look at their own group of impending free agents. 24 in all. They will decide which ones they want to return and put a price on that return.
Then they will identify potential free agent targets that they could pursue and again, put a value on that player. Finally, they will sit down with the rest of the scouting department and look at what the NFL Draft can provide to fill in the holes that they were unable to fill in free agency.
Maybe they ID a player or two in the draft that become a priority over an expensive free agent. To do that, they have to sit down and look at each position group and identify which position is more important and where is the best place to fill those holes. The draft? In house? or free agency?