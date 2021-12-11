Tua Tagovailoa gets apology from Giants Logan Ryan
By Brian Miller
After the Miami Dolphins beat the Giants last weekend, Logan Ryan took to the podium and in the process dissed Tua Tagovailoa. Yesterday, he apologized.
Ryan’s comments were simple. He had a message about playing QB. With the Giants down to Mike Glennon, Ryan wanted to remind whoever was listening that he played some QB in high school and could throw it two yards like Tua Tagovailoa.
That set off a flurry of memes and met the wraith of the Dolphins social media faithful. Of course Tua didn’t say anything about it because that isn’t who he is. Apparently, someone thought that it might be a good idea to set the record straight as it relates to Ryan.
Ryan started his presser off with an apology and while some believe it to be forced, most feel it to be genuine but the real question that I have is why does he have to apologize to anyone? Clearly his comments were not a dig directly on Tua but instead on the way the game played out. If anything, he could have picked up the phone and called him personally and said, “Hey man, I was just trying to be funny.”
Whether pressure from the Giants organization or the messages he was receiving on social media played a part in it or not, Ryan apologized. Personally, I think he was trying to be a little bit funny but also was frustrated with how the game played out and that tends to make players make off the cuff comments.
In the overall scheme of things, what Ryan said is completely a drop of water in a larger bucket when you consider what the mainstream media talking heads tend to say about him.