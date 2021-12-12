Despite speculation Miami Dolphins not likely to face Henry at Tennessee
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t play the Tennessee Titans until week 17 of the season which is still three games away. A report this week indicated that Derrick Henry could be playing by then.
Miami is off this weekend and then face the Jets and Saints before heading to Tennessee to take on the Ryan Tannehill led Titans. Without Henry. According to a report this week, Henry is way ahead of schedule in his rehab from a broken foot. That led to a lot of early speculation that Henry would be able to suit up week 17 against the Dolphins.
Now, it seems that those reports were a bit premature. Yes, Henry is on pace to get back on the field this season and some believe that his progress is going so well that if the Titans face a “win and your in” scenario in week 18, as Ian Rapoport stated on NFL.com, Henry might be able to suit up.
That’s a big difference from returning to play in week 17. Rapoport says that the Titans do believe they could have him available for playoffs. Again, that is “believe”.
Two things, one, it’s a bye week for the Dolphins and this was a discussion through some of this week on social media so it is being cleared up. Two, the Dolphins have to get through the Jets and Saints first. Henry is the most dynamic runner in the NFL right now and clearly the Titans are not the same team without him but they are still good.
Miami’s playoff hopes hinge on what they do on the field and not what players are available to play for other teams. Regardless, this was an interesting thought this week and it seemed to be worth clearing the air. Henry might be capable of getting back on the field, but it isn’t likely going to happen.