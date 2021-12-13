Brian Flores says little when asked about Will Fuller situation
By Brian Miller
Brian Flores met with the media today and spoke a lot about the Miami Dolphins but when it came to Will Fuller, he declined to answer specifically.
Will Fuller has been out since week four of the season and it is growing more and more likely that he may never play again for the Dolphins. Dealing with a fractured finger that Flores has repeatedly said was “multiple” bones in his finger, Fuller has yet to make it back to practice.
At his press conference today, Flores mentioned that they didn’t expect Fuller back this week at practice. Immediately afterwards, Flores was asked specifically if this was due to his finger or if there was something else keeping him away.
Flores replied with a standard coach-speak answer saying that Fuller “was not going to be at practice this week”. He then said, “I’m not going to get into any specifics with his situation.” That has been a point of contention since early this season. You can see and hear his comments around 3:13 minute mark.
Fuller signed a $10 million one year deal to play for the Dolphins in 2021. He was suspended week one that carried over from last season. He missed week two due to a “personal” reason which at the time was speculated to be a possible “retirement” dilemma. At the time, whispers were beginning to float around that Fuller didn’t want to play for the Dolphins. He returned week three and then in week four broke his finger.
It is unclear where Fuller’s future this season with the Dolphins is but if we were to bet on him returning this season, I would venture to lay that bet down on, no. Flores’ body language also seemed to indicate there might be something more to the issue but he continues to develop his stoic expressions in these situations so who knows.