Dolphins work out Lamar Miller as Phillip Lindsay tests COVID positive
By Brian Miller
COVID is running through the Miami Dolphins running back unit with much more efficiency than the actual running backs on the roster. Now Lindsay is positive.
The Miami Dolphins running back room is an incredible mess right now and it has nothing to do with the offensive line play. COVID is running through the unit with three of their members testing positive. All three are vaccinated but all three now remain a question mark ahead of next Sunday.
Phillip Lindsay is the latest runner to test positive joining Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. With Patrick Laird on IR, the Dolphins have no healthy running backs on the active roster.
Waiting in the wings are Gerrid Doaks and Duke Johnson who, for now, are healthy. The Dolphins reportedly have worked out former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller and he could be added to the roster as an insurance policy.
It’s horrible news for a team that is on a five game winning streak and on a razor thin margin of error for the post season.
The Dolphins will have to rely on creativity with their offense on Sunday if they can’t get the runners either active or up to speed. Johnson and Doaks will likely be activated to the roster at some point this week but I would surmise that won’t happen until later in the week.
A bigger question for the Dolphins is will this situation continue to rise among the team? Will another position unit be effected? This a question that only time will answer but it doesn’t look too good at the moment.
If there is any good news, it is that all three currently carrying the virus have had vaccinations. Hopefully they can be cleared to play by Sunday but it is going to be a long week.
In other news, Will Fuller is likely out again this week as he continues to nurse his broken finger.