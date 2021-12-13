Miami Dolphins facing potential devastating COVID breakout
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a problem and it is not extending further than their running back room. Jevon Holland has not tested positive as well.
Holland is a dynamic talent and now may not be available on Sunday when the Dolphins face the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. With Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay, and Myles Gaskin already on the COVID IR list, we wondered if other units might be affected.
The answer to that is now a whispered yes.
With Holland now the latest, we should expect to hear more players being either positive for a test or under contact tracing protocols. What the Dolphins should do now, is get the players away from the facility, disinfect it, and monitor each player over the next two days to see how many more may test positive but it is imperative that the team take precautions to keep the spread as minimal as positive.
Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reported that Holland has now tested positive.
According to Brian Flores earlier today, Gaskin and the other running backs may have tested positive last week which could mean they are potentially going to return for week 15 but right now, the running back unit may be the least of the Dolphins problems.
If this is spreading through the facility it comes at the worst possible time. Miami is riding a five game winning streak and are in the hunt for the post season. They have remained relatively healthy through most of the last five games but this could derail the momentum. I would like to joke that the Jets are coming to town at the right time as well but this goes a little beyond that for now.
Holland and Phillip Lindsay both are now on the COVID IR list. Miami brought RB Duke Johnson up to the active roster to add a body to their RB unit.