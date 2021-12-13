Predicting Miami Dolphins final games and why they won’t make playoffs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a five game winning streak and two games on their schedule that they should win. They also have two games that will be tough.
So much has to happen for the Dolphins to make the playoffs and not all of it is under their control. Miami is the last team listed as “in the hunt” for a Wild Card spot. Despite the fact they have the same record as the Raiders, the Dolphins do not have head to head edges over the Raiders or the Colts. They also will be eliminated if they finish with the same record as the Bills since they were swept by them this season.
Doesn’t matter how many teams are tied at the end of the year, if Miami, one game behind the Bills, ends up with a tie with them and any number of other teams, Miami is out.
That’s just the easy scenario to look at. The fact the Steelers have six wins is buoyed by the fact they also have one tie.
What the Dolphins do control is how they prepare and play in their final four games. Winning out will give them a chance but it won’t necessarily guarantee them a ticket. Losing one game, however, could be the proverbial nail in their 2021 coffin.
Here is a look at the final games on the Dolphins schedule.