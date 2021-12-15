Miami Dolphins make roster moves including controversial cornerback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added some players to their roster and one of the is being met with some scrutiny for an off-field incident.
The Dolphins announced today that they have signed LB Calvin Munson off the Patriots practice squad. Munson has been in the league for four seasons starting with the Giants in 2017. In 2019 he joined the Dolphins where he appeared 18 games over his two seasons. He was on the Patriots practice squad most of this year playing in six games total.
Munson has not had any off field issues, Damon Arnette, however, has.
Miami signed Arnette, a cornerback, today according to reports. He was recently waived by the Las Vegas Raiders after a video appeared of him brandishing a firearm. In the video that led to his release in early November, Arnette was waiving several weapons while making threats to kill someone that was not named. The Raiders released him a day later.
It wasn’t the first time that Arnette was in trouble. He was involved in a car accident in which he left the scene. He is facing a potential lawsuit in that case but no criminal problems.
Arnette has a lot of on-field potential if he can get his life outside of football in order. A former first round draft pick, Arnette was taken only a year ago in the 2020 draft at 19 overall. The former local Miami product has not faired well since joining the NFL.
In his rookie season, Arnette started seven of nine games with two passes defensed and 25 total tackles including one for loss of yardage. Prior to his release, Arnette appeared in four games with four tackles.
It is clear that Miami is hoping that Arnette can get his life turned around and provide depth at the position but it is not known what their actual intentions are with him or how they plan to use him.
Fans on social media are questioning the signing given the Dolphins desire to sign higher character players. This does fall more in line with how the Patriots approach players with questionable pasts. If Arnette works out and does change his off field issues, he could develop into a reliable defender.
The Dolphins also officially signed Duke Johnson the active roster as well as Seldrick Redwine