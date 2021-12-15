Miami Dolphins have had their moments but the Jaguars take the cake
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had their moments over the last 20 years but what is going on in Jacksonville, gets the Dolphins off the embarrassment hook.
Over the last 20 years the Dolphins have endured more than their share of embarrassing moments. It’s true. Most teams in professional sports will have that “oh damn” moment and the Dolphins are no different.
Miami fans have endured Nick Saban and stepping over a player who was having a seizure in the training facility. Miami fans endured the Jonathan Martin walk-out, the subsequent NFL investigation, and they endured the firing of several personnel. Fans have lived through Stephen Ross’ flying to California, Jeff Irelands tiff with Dawn Aponte, the failed attempt to hire a general manager and thus settling on Dennis Hickey. And there are probably more that we have allowed to escape out of our memories, like a coach doing coke.
Through all of that, however, we never truly endured it all in one season. They were minimal in comparison to the bigger picture. Ross was a new owner, he made a mistake. Martin wasn’t stable and shouldn’t have been in the NFL and needed help. So on and so on. The Jaguars want the Dolphins to hold their beer.
Since Urban Meyer took over the job as head coach, they have gone through his viral video grinding on a young blonde after an away game that he opted to not return to Jacksonville with his team. A couple of weeks ago he benched one of the best RBs in the NFL because he fumbled and then blamed the RB coach.
Following that, a “snitch” on the inside overheard Meyer calling his coaching staff a bunch of idiots and then made it clear when asked about it that he would “fire” the person if he found out who they were. Or something to that effect. It’s all been a crazy couple of months.
Now, word is that former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo who was with the team during training camp was literally kicked in the leg, on purpose, by Meyer while doing stretches. You can read that here.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has said that he will not make any hasty decisions and will also look at everything and do what is best not only for the team but for the city. That almost certainly has to be replacing Meyer, if not at the end of the season, next week.
For all the rolled eyes and shaking of our heads over the years, we didn’t have to endure this. As I said, there were plenty, but those were isolated and there were reasons behind most of them. Mistakes often made only once. This is a serious trend especially for someone who is in year one of his contract. Thank God we are not dealing with it ourselves…knock on wood, at least we can empathize with our in-state rivals.
UPDATE: The Jaguars announced the firing of Meyer on Thursday morning.