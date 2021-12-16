Does Damon Arnette benefit an already stacked secondary?
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins have made some interesting roster moves in the past few days including the addition of former 1st round Raiders CB Damon Arnette, and former Dolphins & Patriot practice squad LB Calvin Munson. The most interesting pick up has to be Arnette given that he was released by the Raiders after a controversial video made it’s way to the internet, he was a solid player but inconsistent and mistake prone at times. So with these question marks does Arnette benefit an already stacked secondary?
If you know the story behind why Damon Arnette was released you know it’s not pretty, Arnette made serious threats to a fan via Instagram direct messages after a fan kept provoking him. But then again Arnette was not the one looking for problems, and did not harm anyone, so is he really that much of a problem? This locker room needs dogs and this is a DOG if I’ve ever seen one, the only thing is I don’t know if Arnette would be that much of a plus to the Dolphins defense on the field.
Throughout two seasons in the NFL Arnette has only played 12 games, in 2020 he missed 5 games after going on IR, and was inactive for another 2 games. So you could say he tends to be injury prone, but to be quite frank I don’t think many bodies could keep up with the level of intensity and violence that Arnette plays the game.
As you can see in the video Arnette tackles with a level of intensity that leaves you thinking if he has any regard for human life including his own, the Dolphins could use that type of fire on the field. But can that fire be controlled? Brian Flores is the perfect man for the job when it comes to getting the most potential out of a defensive player, and getting them back on track.
As a Dolphin fan there is no reason to worry or not like this pick-up as I’ve seen some mixed feelings about it, in fact Dolphins fans should be rather excited to land a player with such high upside as Arnette. This addition is a luxury to the defense and not a need, so there’s no need to hold on to him if he doesn’t work, but can turnout into one heck of a pick-up if he does.
Plus in my eyes I could potentially see this signing as a good way to compensate for the disappointment that Noah Igbonoghene has been, IF he works out. Arnette is a CB that tackles a lot so some may see him as a safety, but he is still clearly a CB body type.
There is a chance that Flores saw his style of play and figured he could maximize his potential by utilizing his strengths, and that makes me very optimistic on this pick-up. He can seem like a turbulent personality but I trust Flores to make the most out of Damon Arnette.
What are your thoughts on this signing?