Miami Dolphins facing a Jets team that would love to end the season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, it is well documented, are in the playoff hunt but they are on the outside looking in. It is a tight race and this week, the Jets would love to put a big end to the Dolphins season.
Jets week has returned for the second time this season and while it may not come with the same level of excitement that only DolfansNYC can bring to an away game, the Dolphins beating the Jets at home is still one of the most exciting moments of any season. Why? Because Dolphins fans can’t stand the Jets.
It is the I-95 series. It’s the cold wintery New York hustle against the laid back Cuban infusion of sandy beaches, warm weather, and sunshine. This year, the Jets are reeling but they would love nothing more than to put a big nail in the Miami Dolphins post season plans.
Miami will face Zach Wilson for the first time after having beaten Joe Flacco in New York. The Jets will face a depleted Dolphins running back room thanks to a COVID outbreak. While Miami may struggle with who will run the ball, the Dolphins running game has struggled all year long so does it really matter?
In a bit of irony, Duke Johnson has been elevated to the active roster. He played against the Jets in New York running four times for 18 yards. In that same game, the Dolphins Myles Gaskin ran 23 times for 89 yards. It was one of the Dolphins better days running the ball.
The Jets come into the game on a two game losing streak. Last week they lost 30-9 to the Dolphins next opponent, New Orleans. They lost 33 – 18 the week before to the Eagles. After losing to the Dolphins four games ago, they beat the Texans by seven it was only their third win of the season.
The other two wins however came against the Titans and the Bengals so the Jets can pull off a win against teams in the playoff chase. This week would be a big feather in their cap. Come to Miami and beat the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami’s defense has to be ready to go from the start and the offense can’t make mistakes. On the surface, this may not seem like a big game but these are the types of games that players often relax in, and then, subsequently lose.