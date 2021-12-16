Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland hits like former safety Yeremiah Bell
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard paid a big compliment to Jevon Holland, comparing him to safety Eric Berry. This comparison should sit well for Holland.
The funny thing is, around this time, I had been thinking of my own comparison to former dolphin great Bell. He played for the Miami Dolphins eight seasons, his last season he delivered four quarterback hits.
If I remember correctly, Bell had a knack for delivering a mighty wallop at the point of contact, which is exactly what Holland is doing now. I find it very interesting watching how Holland initiates the same hit. It looks like he is already set and anticipating the defender, a receiver, just getting the ball, and Holland has an angle on the receiver which causes them to most times bounce directly onto the turf, setting up an easy tackle.
There is a difference in the time Bell played and what we’re seeing from Holland now. Back when Bell played, more contact was still happening in the middle of the field, and big hits we’re more prevalent than we see at this time.
Try to watch when Holland defends a pass, look for the contact, and compare for yourself. It is sneaky good, and is mesmerizing, because of how well Holland can deliver it. There is an angle the defender gets launched from his base that he sets, it renders the defender off balance and most times on the ground.
I have not been a fan of this type of defensive play, that is hitting rather than tackling. The form tackle has nearly disappeared in modern football.
There have been a few instances when a perfect form tackle has been rendered, and the defender has been unfortunately hurt. Maybe ball carriers are so used to getting hit over tackled they are unprepared and more susceptible to injury.
One other instance where form tackling is not happening is in the pocket on the quarterback. The rule states you cannot put your body weight onto the quarterback. Which is part of a form tackle. So in this instance the rule is setting up a hit on the quarterback, however this has to be on the light side, as to not draw a foul.