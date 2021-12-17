Miami Dolphins get first win of the week after Chargers loss
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins first win came shortly after the news that Jaylen Waddle is likely lost for the weekend with COVID. The win came on Thursday night.
Each week there are a number of teams that the Dolphins need to see lose in order to increase their chances of making the playoffs. With an extra game this year, 10 wins may not be enough so the Dolphins have to hope other teams slide.
On Thursday night, the first game of week 15 was played out into overtime and while Patrick Mahomes was far from the magician we have seen in years past, he had enough to drive the length of the field in the final seconds to score a touchdown and force overtime. In overtime, it took only one series to give another “L” to the Chargers.
The game was only one that could benefit the Dolphins in the long run. Miami of course will likely need to win out to have a shot at the playoffs.
Los Angeles remains at 8 wins and if the Dolphins beat the Jets on Sunday, they will be one game behind them with three games to play. The Chargers schedule is relatively easy with the Texans, Broncos, and Raiders left to play.
On Saturday, Miami fans can root for the Raiders to beat the incredibly unhealthy Browns. The Browns have seven wins and the Raiders have six. Miami could end the weekend tied with all three of them. The biggest question in that game is whether or not the Browns will have their players back from COVID restrictions. It isn’t looking likely.
On Saturday night, the Patriots will play the Colts in a primetime match. The Patriots are hoping to make it eight in a row while the Colts are trying to improve to 8 wins. It actually helps the Dolphins more if the Patriots win but can you really root for them?
Sunday kicks off with the Titans and Steelers. At 9-4 the Titans are pretty much out of reach but the Dolphins will play them in three weeks. Still, the Steelers have a tie so a loss this weekend would keep them at six wins and the Dolphins could move ahead of them in the standings.
Buffalo will host the Panthers on Sunday and while it isn’t likely going to be a loss for the Bills, this is a game that if gets upset puts Miami in a tie with the Bills. The Bills however, own the head to head tie breaking process.
Cincinnati will travel to Denver where one team will remain at 7 wins allowing the Dolphins to move into a tie with them. Picking who to root for will come down to which team could be eliminated from the division race before other tie breakers are involved. For now, it’s a pick which one you want to lose.
Finally, the Packers will take on the reeling Ravens and a loss by the Ravens drops them to 8-6 and puts Miami one game back with three weeks to go.
Of course, none of this matters at all if the Dolphins don’t do their job on Sunday at beat the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.